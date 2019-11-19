IED found by Indian Army on Jammu-Poonch highway, defused

A major tragedy was averted in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (November 19) after a Road Opening Party (ROP) of Indian Army found an improvised explosive device (IED) near Kalar village on Jammu-Poonch highway.

The IED was detected at around 9 AM and the Army decided to shut down the highway for a few hours to avert any casualty. The Army then called the Bomb Disposal Squad which defused the IED. The highway was reopened after three hours.

It may be recalled that the Army had also recovered IED on this highway a few weeks ago, which means that terrorists are still active in this area and they are looking for an opportunity to unleash mayhem in the region.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday busted a module of terrorist associates in Pulwama and arrested four people who were involved in carrying out terror activities in Kashmir Valley. Pulwama police said that the four arrested were responsible for carrying out blast at Arihal area of Pulwama in July, 2019.

While probing the Arihal blast case, the investigators found out that a person named Sharik Ahmad was constantly communicating with a foreign terrorist and was actively involved in chalking out plans to carry out terror attacks in the area.