Improvised Explosive Device (IED)

IED weighing 6kg detected in South Kashmir's Pulwama district

Police and security forces claimed that they have recovered an Improvised Explosive Device, weighing about 6 kilograms, near the Saimu area of Tral in Pulwama district south Kashmir.

IED weighing 6kg detected in South Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama district
File Photo (ANI)

Srinagar: Police and security forces claimed that they have recovered an Improvised Explosive Device, weighing about 6 kilograms, near the Saimu area of Tral in Pulwama district south Kashmir, officials said on Monday (June 7).

A top police officer told a Bomb Disposal Squad has been rushed to the spot to defuse the device.

Police and security forces have defused a number of IED in Tral and other parts of the Valley in the last 15 days. A police officer told GNS a Bomb Disposal Squad has been rushed to the spot to defuse the device. Lately, police and security forces have detected and defused a number of IED in Tral and other parts of the Valley.

On Saturday an IED was recovered and defused near the Chanapora police post here in Srinagar. 

Improvised Explosive Device (IED)PulwamaTralJammu and KashmirKashmirSouth KashmirExplosives Kashmir
