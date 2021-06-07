IED weighing 6kg detected in South Kashmir's Pulwama district

Srinagar: Police and security forces claimed that they have recovered an Improvised Explosive Device, weighing about 6 kilograms, near the Saimu area of Tral in Pulwama district south Kashmir, officials said on Monday (June 7).

A top police officer told a Bomb Disposal Squad has been rushed to the spot to defuse the device.

Police and security forces have defused a number of IED in Tral and other parts of the Valley in the last 15 days. Lately, police and security forces have detected and defused a number of IED in Tral and other parts of the Valley.

On Saturday an IED was recovered and defused near the Chanapora police post here in Srinagar.

