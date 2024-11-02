‘If Balasaheb Were Alive...’: Shinde, Raut Spar Over ‘Imported Maal’ Remark

Maharashtra Polls: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday slammed Arvind Sawant for allgedly making derogatory remarks about Shive Sena leader Shaina NC saying if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive, he would have broken the ‘shiv sainik’s’ mouth. Shinde went on to say that no amount of condemnation is enough for Sawant’s remark.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut came out in support of fellow Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant saying he has said nothing ‘insulting’, the Mumbadevi candidate Shaina NC has come from outside and ‘she is an imported maal'.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Eknath Shinde said, "It's very unfortunate. Speaking ill of a woman is highly condemnable...Claiming to follow Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, their actions reveal their true nature.”

"If Balasaheb were alive, he would have strongly condemned and would have broken his mouth. Their character is exposed by their actions, MVA earlier defamed our women, and sisters in Guwahati. In the upcoming elections, women will surely teach a lesson to those who disrespect them," Eknath Shinde asserted.

Responding to Shinde’s criticism, Sanjay Raut said, “If she is an 'imported maal,' how is this an insult to women? (Bahar ka maal hai toh bahar ka maal hai.)" He further asked, "What did you say about Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi? You should go through history once." Attacking Shaina, Shinde said, “Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she went to another party. Imported ‘maal’ doesn’t work here; only original ‘maal’ does.”

Following the remark, Shaina NC filed a complaint with Nagpada Police against Sawant.

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant stirred a massive controversy by allegedly calling Shaina NC ‘imported maal’ in a comment to reporters. Sawant reportedly said, "Look at her situation. She spent her life in the BJP and now switched parties. Imported 'maal' doesn’t work here; only original does.”