If Congress doesn't bring you back, then we are ready to do it: RPI's Ram Das Athawale tells Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: The Republican Party of India (RPI) President Ram Das Athawale on Tuesday (February 9, 2021) told Ghulam Nabi Azad, the outgoing Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, that if the Congress doesn't bring him back, then they are ready to do it.

"You should return to the House. If Congress doesn't bring you back, then, we are ready to do it. This House needs you," Ramdas Athawale told Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said that the name may be 'Ghulam' (slave) but all remained 'Azad' (free). He said that Azad will always be remembered because he is a 'large-hearted person'.

Athawale's comments came as the upper house bid farewell to the veteran Congress leader.

Ghulam Nabi Azad during his 28-minute speech said that he feels proud to be an Indian Muslim. He also recalled his association with several leaders, including stalwarts from other parties, that helped him learn many things.

The former Union minister said that he is among those 'lucky' people who have never gone to Pakistan.

"When I read about the state of affairs in Pakistan, I feel proud that I am a Hindustani Musalman," he said.

"Muslims in India should have pride for themselves as they have kept away from the evils that are there in the neighbouring countries," Azad expressed.

He added, "The majority community should also take two steps forward."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional in Parliament during his farewell address for Azad and said that his legacy in national politics will be hard to replace.

"As a leader of the opposition, it’s easy to engage in party politics, but Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji rose above this and always prioritised the prosperity of the country first,” PM Modi said. "During the pandemic, it was Azad’s proposal to call an all-party meet to fight the crisis as one nation," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also hailed Azad's legacy and his contribution as Rajya Sabha MP and expressed, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi Ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House."

