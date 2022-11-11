topStoriesenglish
‘If congress gets elected in HP…’: Rahul Gandhi on Himachal Pradesh Polls

Himachal Congress Unit has resolved to provide five lakh jobs to the youth, Rs 1,500 per month to women and return to the old pension scheme (OPS)

New Delhi: A day before the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said if his party forms government, a decision would be taken on providing one lakh jobs and return of the old pension scheme in the first cabinet meeting. In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said the Himachal Congress has resolved to provide five lakh jobs to the youth, Rs 1,500 per month to women and return to the old pension scheme (OPS).

"In the first meeting of the cabinet, a decision will be taken on 1 lakh government jobs and OPS," Gandhi said.

"Congress's pledge is - progress of Himachal Pradesh, 'har ghar mein Lakshmi', empowerment of every section," the former Congress chief said.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh election 2022: Know BJP, Cong's richest candidates contesting polls

Gandhi is in Maharashtra leading the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Restoration of the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, a Rs 680-crore StartUp fund, one lakh jobs and Rs 1,500 per month for women between 18 to 60 years are among the promises the Congress made in its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh polls. Election to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be on November 12 and the results will be out on December 8.

