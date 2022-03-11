If Congress wants: Mamata Banerjee hints at grand alliance against BJP in 2024

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her first address after the assembly election results in five states launched a fiery attack on BJP and said that she is willing to make a grand alliance against the saffron party for the 2024 general elections.

The leader invited Congress to join hands with Trinamool for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“If Congress wants we all can fight (2024 general elections) together. Don't be aggressive for now, be positive. This winning (Assembly polls in 4 states) will be a big loss for BJP. This (2022 election results will decide the fate of 2024 polls) is impractical,” ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

The TMC supremo also lashed out at those saying that the BJP victory in the states will set the tone for the Lok Sabha elections.

Attacking BJP, Banerjee also alleged EVM tampering and asked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, whom she campaigned for during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, to demand a forensic probe into the machines.

Meanwhile, briefing the media after the state budget was presented on Friday, she accused the Centre of delaying the release of Rs 90,000 crore fund to the state. She also claimed that only West Bengal provides pension to retired state employees, whereas all the other states have discontinued pension. All BJP ruled states have discontinued pension, she said.

Reacting to the BJP’s protest, Mamata said, “BJP has no shame after losing polls in Bengal. They are trying to disrupt the budget speech. Here they maintain no courtesy. They can’t win in their wards and screaming on top of their voices.”

