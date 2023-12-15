New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that the parliamentary proceedings are unlikely to take place until Home Minister Amit Shah attends both houses and answer the queries. He further said that the Home Minister should come and answer the questions by the opposition and then only the parliament will be able to function.

"The smooth functioning of Parliament hinges on the Home Minister's arrival and statement in both Houses. With only 4 days remaining in the winter session, Congress President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun have conveyed this crucial demand to the Speaker of the Rajya Sabha, reaching out to all floor leaders of the INDIA Alliance. The Home Minister must address the House, fielding questions that require his response. Only after this can the House proceed with its deliberations," said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha witnessed disruptions on Friday, leading to their adjournment for the day. The ongoing chaos in the opposition benches, centered around the issue of a security breach, prompted the Rajya Sabha Chairman to announce the adjournment shortly after the house convened at 2 pm. Despite the Chairman's intention to make an important announcement, verbal clashes persisted between legislators from both sides.

In the midst of the uproar, the Chairman declared the adjournment for the day, scheduling the next session for 11 am on December 18 (Monday). Simultaneously, the Lok Sabha faced pandemonium, resulting in its adjournment for the day.

Earlier in the morning session, both houses had been adjourned until 2 pm due to similar disruptions caused by the opposition. Upon the resumption of the Upper House at 11 am, disturbances ensued, leading to its adjournment after laying papers on the table. Three Union Ministers made separate statements on government business for the remaining part of the 262nd Session, while Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed 23 notices under Rule 267 from opposition MPs seeking the suspension of business to discuss the security breach on December 13.

The Chairman clarified that an investigation into the incident was underway, and he had informed the House of the facts. Following this announcement, opposition members clamored for a statement from the Leader of the Opposition, resulting in the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.

Expressing his constraints, the Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned the House and invited the Leader of the Opposition, Leader of the House, and opposition members to meet in his chamber immediately. Simultaneously, the Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm amid slogan-shouting by opposition MPs over the security breach.

Outside the Parliament premises, opposition parliamentarians staged a protest, demanding action against BJP MP Pratap Simha in connection with the security breach. Their placards raised questions about the silence of the Prime Minister and Home Minister, stating, "Nation wants to know why no action against BJP MP Simha" and "Democracy under siege." The preceding day had seen the opposition urging for a discussion and moving into the Well of the House, shouting slogans and demanding a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.