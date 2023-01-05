topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN

'If I can, I will cut ....': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot makes STRONG statement on rapists, gangsters

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his strong resentment against rapists and gangsters after he was asked about the increasing cases of gang wars in Rajasthan.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 10:40 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

'If I can, I will cut ....': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot makes STRONG statement on rapists, gangsters

Udaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed his strong resentment against rapists and gangsters. "If I can, I will cut the hair of rapists and gangsters and parade them in public at a marketplace. When such people feel ashamed, others will be scared to commit similar acts," Gehlot said. The Chief Minister said this after he was asked about the increasing cases of gang wars in Rajasthan at a programme here. On Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelling its second grade teacher recruitment exam due to paper leak in December last year, Gehlot said, "If question papers are leaked, we take prompt action. The government employees and officials involved in the paper leak have been dismissed. We took action immediately."

The Chief Minister also said that similar cases of paper leaks have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar as well, but no arrests were made there.

Also Read: Rajasthan reported highest number of rape cases in 2021

"We reached to the bottom of the paper leak case to find out how it happened. Such gangs are active all over the country," Gehlot said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?