topStoriesenglish2574899
NewsIndia
TIPU SULTAN ROW

'If I Support Tipu Sultan, Would You Kill Me': Asaduddin Owaisi Lashes Out at Karnataka BJP Chief

Owaisi described the Karnataka BJP chief's statement on Tipu Sultan supporters as a call for genocide and an expression of pure hatred.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 10:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Owaisi criticised the BJP Karnataka Chief over the Tipu Sultan row
  • He questioned the Karnataka BJP chief's threat to Tipu Sultan's supporters

Trending Photos

'If I Support Tipu Sultan, Would You Kill Me': Asaduddin Owaisi Lashes Out at Karnataka BJP Chief

New Delhi: Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka chief's recent statement on Tipu Sultan. The AIMIM leader questioned whether the BJP would burn the first copies of the Constitution, which featured a picture of Tipu Sultan, if they had the chance. Owaisi also questioned whether Prime Minister Modi shared the views of the Karnataka BJP chief, who had called for the killing of supporters of Tipu Sultan. He described the statement as a call for genocide and an expression of pure hatred.

Speaking to India Today about the same, he asked the Karnataka BJP chief, "If I support Tipu Sultan, Would you kill me?". Owaisi also highlighted that the first copy of the Indian Constitution contained pictures of several historical figures, including Tipu Sultan, Rama, Lakshman, Gautam Buddha, Akbar, Guru Nanak, and the Rani of Jhansi.

He argued that those who created the Constitution loved the country more than the BJP does, suggesting that the BJP might burn the Constitution as well.

In addition, Owaisi criticized BJP leader Bandi Sanjay for his statement on the newly-built state secretariat, which he had threatened to demolish if the BJP came to power in the 2023 Assembly polls. Owaisi called for unity and questioned the BJP's focus on destroying the state secretariat instead of supporting better governance.

(With ANI inputs)

Live Tv

tipu sultan rowAsaduddin OwaisiAIMIM chiefKarnataka CMBJPBasavaraj Bommai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'