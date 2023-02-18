'If I Support Tipu Sultan, Would You Kill Me': Asaduddin Owaisi Lashes Out at Karnataka BJP Chief

New Delhi: Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka chief's recent statement on Tipu Sultan. The AIMIM leader questioned whether the BJP would burn the first copies of the Constitution, which featured a picture of Tipu Sultan, if they had the chance. Owaisi also questioned whether Prime Minister Modi shared the views of the Karnataka BJP chief, who had called for the killing of supporters of Tipu Sultan. He described the statement as a call for genocide and an expression of pure hatred.

Speaking to India Today about the same, he asked the Karnataka BJP chief, "If I support Tipu Sultan, Would you kill me?". Owaisi also highlighted that the first copy of the Indian Constitution contained pictures of several historical figures, including Tipu Sultan, Rama, Lakshman, Gautam Buddha, Akbar, Guru Nanak, and the Rani of Jhansi.

He argued that those who created the Constitution loved the country more than the BJP does, suggesting that the BJP might burn the Constitution as well.

In addition, Owaisi criticized BJP leader Bandi Sanjay for his statement on the newly-built state secretariat, which he had threatened to demolish if the BJP came to power in the 2023 Assembly polls. Owaisi called for unity and questioned the BJP's focus on destroying the state secretariat instead of supporting better governance.

