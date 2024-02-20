'If INDIA Bloc Works Together, Then We Can Defeat BJP': Arvind Kejriwal On SC Verdict In Chandigarh Mayoral Poll

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister And Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Supreme Court for quashing the results of the Chandigarh mayoral polls and ruling in favour of its candidate Kuldeep Kumar. The AAP convenor, while addressing a press conference in the national capital, said "If India Alliance works together and functions as one, then we can defeat the BJP."

Kejriwal said, "The victory of the people of Chandigarh is the victory of the entire nation. In this election, there were 36 votes, out of which BJP stole 8 votes during counting. The country is going to have elections with 90 crore votes. One can imagine how many votes they will steal. The BJP's sins have been caught on CCTV cameras. The people of the country will have to think about what will happen when democracy is not saved. From where is the BJP getting the confidence of 370 seats? It is the responsibility of the people of the entire country to save this democracy. BJP doesn't win elections, it steals votes."

The AAP national convenor further said, "It was clear in the election that the votes of the India Alliance were wrongly declared invalid. The Supreme Court has quickly provided justice. Democracy is being crushed, and today's decision is crucial for the Supreme Court. This is the first victory of the India Alliance. BJP had stolen votes, but we fought, and ultimately, we won. BJP can be defeated with unity and good planning."

While responding to a question on the distribution of seats, Kejriwal said, "It's a very positive development. All those who want to save the country are welcome to the India Alliance. There are also many questions regarding EVMs. The democracy of the country is in danger today. If someone becomes arrogant that our 370 seats will come, then where will the people go?"

In a major development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Kuldeep Kumar as the winner of the Chandigarh Mayoral polls.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra quashed the decision by Returning Officer Anil Masih by which be declared BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Sonkar as Chandigarh Mayor on January 30.

The order of the apex court came as it found that the Returning Officer had deliberately defaced eight ballots that were cast in favour of Kuldeep Kumar so as to make them invalid.

The apex court today physically examined the ballot papers and found that they are not defaced. It directed that Kuldeep Kumar be declared as mayor with 20 votes (12 votes which he received and 8 which were for him and were defaced by Masih).

"The eight votes which were treated as invalid by making those markings... counting the eight votes for the petitioner (AAP candidate Kumar) will make him have 20 votes. We direct that the election result by the Returning Officer is quashed. The petitioner is declared to be the winner of the Chandigarh mayoral polls," the bench said in its order.

It further directed the Registrar Judicial to issue notice to Anil Masih for perjury proceedings under Section 340 CrPC for making a false statement before the court that the mark was made on eight ballots as they were defaced.

The bench slammed Masih saying he had "unlawfully altered the course of the mayoral election". The apex court during the hearing noted that eight ballots were cast in favour of the AAP Mayor candidate.