'If we try to become like US, China...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on India's development

According to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat if India needs to learn form any other country it will learn but it has needs to stick to its fundamental principles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 10:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Rashtriya Sevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday (December 18) in his address at an event in Mumbai claimed that if India would try to become like China or America it will not be its development. According to Bhagwat India`s development will be based on its vision, the conditions and aspirations of its people, tradition, and culture and the country need to stick to its fundamental principles.

"India`s development will happen on the basis of its vision, conditions and aspirations of its people, tradition and culture, ideas about the world and life," said Bhagwat.

According to bhagwat if India needs to learn from the world, then the country will definitely learn, but will stick to its fundamental principles and ideas.

Talking about religion, the RSS chief said, "The religion which makes man prosperous and happy but destroys nature is not religion. If India follows the same by looking at America and China, then it is not India`s development. There will be development but India will become like China and America," he added.

