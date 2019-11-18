If my eating jalebis causes air pollution, I will quit eating them: Gautam Gambhir lashes out at trolls

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP MP, who has been receiving a lot of flak recently over the past few days for skipping a meeting on air pollution in Delhi to go to Indore for commercial commitments, has said that he will stop eating jalebis, if that prevents air pollution in Delhi.

Speaking to media, Gambhir said, "If air pollution in Delhi increased due to my eating 'Jalebis' then I can give up eating them. I was trolled within ten minutes and if the same hard work they had done on controlling pollution which they had done on trolling me, then the national capital would be breathing clean air."

#WATCH: Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP says."Agar mera jalebi khane se Delhi ka pollution badha hai, toh main hamesha ke liye jalebi chhod sakta hoon...10 minute mein mujhe troll karna shuru kar diya, agar itni mehnat Delhi ki pollution ko kam karne mein ki hoti toh hum saas le pate." pic.twitter.com/K2oW5qokht — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

This comes as Gambhir had came under severe attack after his picture relishing poha and jalebi in Indore went viral on social media.

The BJP MP also took a dig at the AAP government over Delhi's water woes and said in a tweet, "Water or jalebi?"

On Sunday, missing posters of the East Delhi MP had surfaced in ITO area of New Delhi. "Lost. Have you seen this person? He was last seen eating jalebis in Indore. The entire Delhi is looking for him," the poster, which had a picture of Gautam Gambhir, read.

These posters cropped up after Gautam Gambhir skipped the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development meeting, over air pollution in Delhi on November 15. The meeting was ultimately called off as MPs and bureaucrats were absent.

Gautam Gambhir was slammed by the AAP for not attending a key parliamentary panel meeting on air pollution on Friday. The party had taken a dig at the East Delhi MP, saying he was "busy enjoying" in Indore, at a time when Delhi is reeling under severe air pollution levels.

Responding to AAP party's attack, the BJP lawmaker hit back saying he should be judged by his work and not by "propaganda or false narrative".

"They will judge me by my work and not by the propaganda and false narrative spread by the minions of the 'honest CM' of Delhi," Gautam Gambhir said. He also justified his presence at a cricket match, saying he has a family to support.