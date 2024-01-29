If Narendra Modi Retains Power...': Mallikarjun Kharge Warns Of Dictatorship In India

NEW DELHI: In a fiery address to Congress workers in Bhubaneswar on Monday, Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress party, issued a stark warning about the future of democracy in India should Narendra Modi secure another term in office. He ominously proclaimed that if Modi retains power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it could mark the end of electoral democracy in the country, paving the way for a dictatorship.

"Under Modi's rule, there will be no democracy, no elections; only dictatorship," Kharge asserted, painting a dire picture of the consequences of another Modi victory. His words echoed with a sense of urgency as he urged the people to recognize the gravity of the situation, framing the upcoming elections as perhaps the final opportunity for citizens to exercise their voting rights.

Kharge didn't mince words in his critique of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological ally, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), branding them as agents of poison poisoning the fabric of Indian society. He juxtaposed their divisive rhetoric with the Congress party's vision of unity and inclusivity, championed by Rahul Gandhi's call to foster love and harmony.

The veteran politician also took aim at regional leaders who have aligned themselves with Modi, particularly targeting Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik for his perceived closeness to the Prime Minister. Kharge questioned the benefits of such alliances, suggesting that the promised "double engine" of development often fails to deliver on its lofty promises.

Addressing recent political developments, Kharge dismissed the significance of individual defections from opposition alliances, asserting that the collective strength of the opposition will prevail against the BJP. He remained steadfast in his belief that the Congress-led coalition would emerge victorious, despite setbacks such as Nitish Kumar's departure from the opposition bloc.

Kharge's impassioned rhetoric encapsulated the fears and concerns of many who perceive a threat to India's democratic institutions and values. With each pointed remark, he underscored the gravity of the choice facing voters in the upcoming elections, framing it as a decisive moment in the nation's history, where the path of democracy hangs in the balance.