topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BJP

'If Nehru wasn't there, Kashmir wouldn't be part of India': Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti also said that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored soon.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 10:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mehbooba Mufti said that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir will come back
  • Mufti said that it is because of Nehru that J&K is a part of India

Trending Photos

'If Nehru wasn't there, Kashmir wouldn't be part of India': Mehbooba Mufti

Trailing guns at the BJP and Modi government, Mehbooba Mufti said that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir will come back when people here get united like farmers and fight for this. Her party - PDP's main goal is a resolution of the Kashmir issue for which many people have given their lives.

Mehbooba Mufti while replying to the Union Law minister's recent statement in which he had said that the Kashmir problem is the creation of Jawahar Lal Nehru, Mehbooba Mufti said "it's because of Nehru's relation with Kashmir that Jammu and Kashmir is a part of secular India, if it would've been today's India under BJP rule and Nehru wasn't there, Kashmir would have never been part of this country".

Mufti further said that Article 370 and 35A will be restored one day and that her party is seeking a solution to the Kashmir issue for which people have given their lives. Mufti further said that the government is exploiting the natural resources of Jammu and Kashmir by sending the electricity generated in J&K to the rest of the country and directing people here not to use the hearing appliances during winter, which according to her is a shame for the officers who issue such orders.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Shraddha's murder in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022