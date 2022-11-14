'If Nehru wasn't there, Kashmir wouldn't be part of India': Mehbooba Mufti

Trailing guns at the BJP and Modi government, Mehbooba Mufti said that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir will come back when people here get united like farmers and fight for this. Her party - PDP's main goal is a resolution of the Kashmir issue for which many people have given their lives.

Mehbooba Mufti while replying to the Union Law minister's recent statement in which he had said that the Kashmir problem is the creation of Jawahar Lal Nehru, Mehbooba Mufti said "it's because of Nehru's relation with Kashmir that Jammu and Kashmir is a part of secular India, if it would've been today's India under BJP rule and Nehru wasn't there, Kashmir would have never been part of this country".

Mufti further said that Article 370 and 35A will be restored one day and that her party is seeking a solution to the Kashmir issue for which people have given their lives. Mufti further said that the government is exploiting the natural resources of Jammu and Kashmir by sending the electricity generated in J&K to the rest of the country and directing people here not to use the hearing appliances during winter, which according to her is a shame for the officers who issue such orders.