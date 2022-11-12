topStoriesenglish
‘BJP using Kashmiri Pandits for Votes, EC no more independent’: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir election dates has to be decided by the EC and BJP since the Election Commission of India is no more an independent body and has turned into a mere branch of BJP, Mehbooba Mufti said.

Nov 12, 2022

Srinagar: Known for her anti-BJP stand, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti yet again launched a sharp attack on BJP and said that the party is using Kashmiri Pandits for their vote bank only. PDP President Mehbooba Mufti during her tour to Anantnag in South Kashmir was speaking to reporters. Mufti, while speaking on the timings of Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir said, "It has to be decided by the election commission of India and BJP since the Election Commission of India is no more an independent body and has turned into a mere branch of BJP."

Mehbooba Mufti further said, "there was a time when the Election Commission of India used to be respected by all over the world but now, they are turning blind eye towards every wrong of BJP. The party is polarising voters in the name of religion in Himachal Pradesh, they are targeting Muslims for Votes and ECI is doing nothing."

Mehbooba Mufti said that Kashmiri Pandits are suffering and instead of coming to their rescue, BJP is withholding the salaries of Kashmiri Pandit employees who are demanding their relocation to Jammu.

