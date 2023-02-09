'If the Congress or the CPI(M) had Been in Power...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Opposition Ahead of Tripura Polls

Tripura Elections: Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, claimed on Wednesday that the "double-engine government" in Tripura has reached the speed of a bullet train. Speaking at an election rally in Suryamaninagar, he said that the speed of the double-engine government was felt during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people received free vaccines, treatment, and food. People would have been denied those items if the Congress or the CPI(M) had been in power in the state, according to the senior BJP leader.

Tripura was primarily ruled by the Congress and the CPI(M), until the BJP took power in 2018, effectively ending the 25-year-long Left regime. This time, the two parties have decided to run together in the February 16 assembly elections. "We want the development of all and honour our tradition and faith. We do not believe in violence and are opposed to all forms of terrorism," said the UP chief minister. Yogi stated that the newly built Agartala airport was named after Maharaja Bir Bikram, Tripura's last king, to honour tradition, glory, and development.

He claimed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Tripura had established a model of good governance and people protection, and that the people of the state would have to carry on the tradition.He stated that over the last five years of the BJP regime, three lakh families have received housing under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, 2.70 lakh people have benefited from the Ujjala Yojana, 2.5 lakh peasants have received Krishak Sanman Nidhi, and more than 80% of people have access to clean drinking water.

According to the BJP leader, Tripura has become a remarkable name for development as new roads are being built, new schools and hospitals are being built, and students are receiving scholarships. There was a time in Uttar Pradesh when people were deprived of governance, but since the establishment of the double-engine government, citizens have begun to reap the benefits of development, he said. He also urged people to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which would be finished soon.