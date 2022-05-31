Chief minister Mamata Banerjee's administrative meeting was held in Purulia on Monday. As time went on, it was as if the heat was rising at the meeting. The government officials of Purulia have virtually faced the wrath of the Chief Minister with various complaints raised in the district, complaints of various sufferings. The District Magistrate of Purulia was also not spared. Mamata Banerjee said, "Sometimes it's a pity that a project is pending. Sometimes there are allegations of irregularities against the Land Revenue Department." Raising one complaint after another, the Chief Minister slammed the district officials, including the district magistrate.

What is the complaint:

The revenue collected from the brick kiln is not being properly deposited in the treasury. The Chief Minister herself questioned the District Magistrate about this. She said, "On the grassroot level, they collect. They don't deposit the money to the government. They give some percentage. Others keep it with themselves. The remaining funds are embezzled. What district are you running? You've been in the district for so long! What you're doing? My idea has changed." An angry Mamata can be heard saying, "I am giving so much to the people. Why have some people become so greedy? How much more do you want? If they had been a member of my party, I would have slapped four times."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was virtually outraged by the allegations of corruption in the land and land revenue department. The chief minister is also unhappy with the fact that several projects are stuck. Though several government projects have been started all over again in Purulia, they have not been completed in time! In this regard, the district magistrate faced the chief minister's criticism. Mamata Banerjee said, "How many projects are pending in your district? You give a quick answer. It's under process. I mean, don't do or throw away, day after day. You say it's an underprocess. What is the present status?"

After the chief minister's strict instructions, the police became active today. In front of the office of the land and land revenue department in Balrampur, two shops were sealed by the police. Two people have been arrested.