'If Waqf Law Passes, There Will Be Social Instability In Country': Owaisi Warns PM Modi During Dusshera Address

While RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged unity during his Vijayadashami address, Asaduddin Owaisi, too, has called for solidarity. However, Owaisi’s message seems to focus more on inciting violence rather than promoting harmony under the banner of Waqf. In today's Episode Of DNA, Zee News Explains at how Owaisi is rallying Muslims under the guise of Waqf Board issues.

Watch Full Episode Here

Owaisi’s Provocative Stance on Waqf

Owaisi has been fiercely opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill introduced by the central government. Through his speeches, he seems to be galvanizing Muslims, often resorting to aggressive and alarming rhetoric. Here's an excerpt from his recent speeches:

Owaisi asks whether Muslims should truly be fearful of an impending threat, leaving many to wonder—what is this fear about?

Owaisi’s speeches are laced with warnings, urging Muslims to stay alert. In his words:

I am telling Muslims, be vigilant!

But this begs the question—what are Muslims supposed to be vigilant about? Owaisi’s words seem to suggest a looming danger, but are these concerns founded in reality?

In one of his more fiery statements, Owaisi calls upon the youth to pledge their lives for mosques:

The youth will say, my youth is a sacrifice for the mosque, I too will sacrifice!"

This raises a critical question:Is there truly a need for such drastic actions? Owaisi’s rhetoric seems to push for extreme measures that may not be necessary.

Building Tension Around the Waqf Amendment Bill

The central government introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill to curb mismanagement and encroachments in Waqf properties. However, Owaisi’s fiery speeches, often invoking mosques and graveyards, seem to portray the bill as an existential threat to Muslims.

His statements are getting more intense, aimed at rallying Muslims for a cause that the government says poses no real harm to religious sites.

Rallying People for Protests

Owaisi’s speeches increasingly revolve around mobilizing Muslims to protest against the bill. In a recent address, he asked the crowd:

"If AIMPLB asks you to oppose this bill, are you ready? Show your hands if you’re ready to protest!

The repetitive questioning shows a clear effort to build a movement against the bill.

Provocative or Justified?

Owaisi’s rhetoric raises an important question—Is his approach inflammatory? His words seem to be inciting the youth towards violence over a bill meant to streamline Waqf management. Is it right to stir such emotions and push people towards drastic measures?

In another speech, Owaisi openly warned the government:

"I’m telling Muslims to stay vigilant. I’m warning Modi, if this Waqf law passes, there will be social instability in the country.

This is not the first time Owaisi has delivered such a statement, invoking emotions of sacrifice and martyrdom while discussing the Waqf Bill.