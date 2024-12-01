Throwing his weight behind senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over his call for caste census, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that through caste census, Gandhi is seeking to unite the people of India and not break the country. Kharge also lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "misleading the people" and "spreading hatred."

While addressing a ‘Maha Rally’ to defend the Constitution at Ramleela Maidan in the national capital, Kharge echoed Rahul Gandhi’s stance on the caste census, saying that it will reveal who has what participation and share in the country.

“Whenever Rahul Gandhi talks about the caste census, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah accuse him of breaking the country. On the contrary, whenever he speaks about the caste census, he (Rahul Gandhi) wants to bring the country and its people together," Kharge said.

The Congress chief reiterated that Rahul Gandhi talks about uniting the country and not dividing. He further stated that the caste census will reveal who has what participation and share in the country.

"Based on the caste census, Rahul Gandhi wants to do better work for the marginalized people of the country. The Constitution has given us the right to live with dignity and self-respect and has given us equal opportunity to progress. To get this right, caste census is very important in the country, which will ensure the right participation of the countrymen," the senior Congress leader said.

He asserted that to safeguard the Constitution and democracy, unity among the people and political parties is a must, adding that different partners of the INDIA bloc are fighting to safeguard the Constitution as well as the democracy.

"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Bengal to Gujarat, unity is a must. If we do not stand together, we will not achieve our desired result, which is to safeguard the Constitution and democracy," he said.

Criticizing the PM Modi-led Central government, the Congress President said: “Modi-Shah don't even listen to their leader (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat ji. Tomorrow they will demolish the Red Fort, Taj Mahal, and Charminar and look for something underneath them! Today, everywhere in the country, surveyors are finding out where earlier there were temples and where there were mosques.”

He stated that PM Modi is leaving no stone unturned in breaking the unity of the country. “Our fight is against the hatred they spread, for which political power is extremely necessary,” he said.

(With IANS Inputs)