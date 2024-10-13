'If You Face Any Problem...': Kejriwal Offers To Help Omar Abdullah In Running 'Half-State' J&K

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal extended his wishes to National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday for winning the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and said that he should consult him in case he faces any problem in running a 'half-state' like Jammu and Kashmir.

The AAP chief also said that his party will fully support and cooperate with him in running a successful government in the union territory. "Omar Abdullah is going to take over as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in the next few days. I congratulate him for being the chief minister of the INDIA alliance. We will fully support him in running a successful government and hope Jammu and Kashmir treads the path of development under his leadership," Kejriwal said.

"Delhi is called a half-state because the chief minister had limited powers. Now they (BJP) have also turned J&K into a half-state, which means an elected government has minimum powers whereas the lieutenant governor has more powers. I want to tell Omar that if he faces any hardship in his work, consult me because I have run the government in Delhi for 10 years," added the former Delhi chief minister.

The former Delhi CM was in Doda to thank the people for electing his party representative Mehraj Malik as the first member of the legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik defeated BJP's Ganjay Singh Rana by over 4,538 votes besides former ministers Khalid Najib Suharwardy of the National Conference (NC) and Abdul Majid Wani of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party from the Doda assembly segment to become the first member of the AAP to register a win in Jammu and Kashmir.

While speaking in Doda, Kejriwal said, "AAP is formally supporting the Omar-led government, and I hope his government will give Mehraj responsibility so that he can not only work for Doda but provide his services to the people of J&K."

(With PTI Inputs)