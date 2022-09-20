'If you have evidence, why CBI, ED is sitting idle': AAP accuses BJP of making false allegations on Delhi excise row

New Delhi: If the BJP has evidence that can prove alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy, why the central probe agencies like CBI and ED are not arresting anybody in the case, the AAP asked on Tuesday. The AAP's reaction came after the BJP claimed that a person close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was awarded a liquor licence under the now-withdrawn excise policy. During a press conference on Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia showed a picture of one Karamjeet Singh Lamba with Kejriwal and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and claimed that Lamba was not only a partner in Universal Distributors that was awarded liquor contract but had also contested local body polls on AAP ticket.

Hitting back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dilip K Pandey asked, 'If you have all the evidence, why are the CBI and ED not arresting anybody? Why are they sitting idle?' The BJP has been staging a drama by holding press conferences every day to level baseless, imaginary and false allegations as the CBI and ED are yet to achieve any breakthrough in the case, he charged.

The BJP holds press conferences every day just to waste everybody's time and display its inefficiency and frustration, the AAP leader said. Pandey said the BJP is just showing pictures at its press conferences and levelling wild allegations as it has not been able to get anyone arrested in the excise policy case despite having all the powers and the agencies like CBI, ED, and police under it. The BJP is rattled because it has sensed its defeat in the Gujarat elections, he added.

Last week, the BJP shared a sting to claim that the AAP government in Delhi framed its excise policy to help a select few and used the money earned through alleged corruption to fund its campaign in Goa and Punjab assembly polls.