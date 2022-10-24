IGNOU 2022: July Session last date for ODL admission extended till October 27 at ignou.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

IGNOU 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU is still conducting the registrations for the IGNOU July 2022 session. The institution announced on its official website, ignou.ac.in, that the deadline to apply had been extended to October 27, 2022. According to the most recent website update, the deadline has been extended to October 27, 2022. The deadline to submit an earlier application was October 20, 2022. This is not the first time the university has extended the application deadline. The IGNOU's Online Distance Learning (ODL) for undergraduate and graduate programmes will be offered in July 2022. For candidates in fields like management, BA Programs like gender studies, sociology, political science, music, and other areas, the institution offers a variety of online courses.

The entire programme schedule is available to candidates on the website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. On the same website, an application form must be filled out. Candidates must first register before logging in and applying.

IGNOU July 2022 session – Here’s how to apply?

Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in

Then click on the admission registration and then on new registration button and get yourselves registered

Enter the details and upload all the documents required

Pay the fees and click on submit button

Download and take a print out for your own reference

Candidates should be aware that the deadline for applications is October 27, 2022, and that if it is extended one more, information will be posted on the IGNOU website.