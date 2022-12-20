IGNOU Admission 2023: B.Ed, PhD and B.Sc Nursing entrance exam registration ends TODAY at ignou.ac.in- Steps to apply here

IGNOU Admissions 2023: IGNOU Admissions 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU will close the application window for the IGNOU Entrance Exams 2023 for B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing and PhD courses today, on December 20. The application link was launched in November last week and the time to apply expires today. Interested candidates must first register on the website ignou.ac.in. All the three entrance exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023. Candidates can find additional information on the official website.

IGNOU Admission 2023: Here’s how to apply for IGNOU B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing, PhD Entrance Exam

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website – ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, they should look for and click on the link provided for “Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test- January 2023”

In the next step, candidates should choose their exam B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing or PhD

They should fill in the application form and upload all required documents

They will have to pay application fee before submitting the form

They should take its printout for future references.

Candidates should be aware that an application fee of Rs. 1000 will be imposed for each of the entrance tests. Fees must be paid using net banking, debit or credit card. The syllabus for the entrance exam is available on the official website. The University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of MPhil / PhD Degrees) Regulations, 2022, have specified it.