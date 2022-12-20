topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
IGNOU ADMISSION 2023

IGNOU Admission 2023: B.Ed, PhD and B.Sc Nursing entrance exam registration ends TODAY at ignou.ac.in- Steps to apply here

IGNOU Admission 2023: All the three entrance exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023, detail below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 02:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IGNOU Admission 2023: B.Ed, PhD and B.Sc Nursing entrance exam registration ends TODAY at ignou.ac.in- Steps to apply here

IGNOU Admissions 2023: IGNOU Admissions 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU will close the application window for the IGNOU Entrance Exams 2023 for B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing and PhD courses today, on December 20. The application link was launched in November last week and the time to apply expires today. Interested candidates must first register on the website ignou.ac.in. All the three entrance exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023. Candidates can find additional information on the official website.

IGNOU Admission 2023: Here’s how to apply for IGNOU B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing, PhD Entrance Exam

  • Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website – ignou.ac.in
  • On the homepage, they should look for and click on the link provided for “Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test- January 2023”
  • In the next step, candidates should choose their exam B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing or PhD
  • They should fill in the application form and upload all required documents
  • They will have to pay application fee before submitting the form
  • They should take its printout for future references.

Candidates should be aware that an application fee of Rs. 1000 will be imposed for each of the entrance tests. Fees must be paid using net banking, debit or credit card. The syllabus for the entrance exam is available on the official website. The University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of MPhil / PhD Degrees) Regulations, 2022, have specified it.

Live Tv

IGNOU Admission 2023ignou 2023 admissionIGNOU admissionignoi bedIGNOU Admission 2022ignou january session 2023ignou b.ed 2023ignou admission 2023 last dateignou bed entrance 2023IGNOU universityignou phd

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corona explosion' will happen in China on New Year!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murder' of humanity in a train!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war