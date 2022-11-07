IGNOU Admissions 2022: July session registration deadline ends TODAY at ignou.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for July session 2022 admission window tomorrow, November 7. Candidates may apply for the undergraduate and graduate programmes offered by IGNOU in July 2022 by visiting the official website. Except for certificate and semester-based programmes, the IGNOU July admission 2022 registration link is available in both online and ODL formats.

Candidates must go to ignouiop.samarth.edu.in to register for IGNOU online mode programmes. Candidates must enrol for the IGNOU Online and Distance Learning Program (ODL) at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. While enrolling online, candidates must provide scanned copies of their identification documents, including their photo, signature, proof of age, copies of their diplomas and certificates of experience, and copies of their category and BPL certificates, where applicable.

IGNOU July Admission 2022: Here’s how to register

To apply for the IGNOU July admission, candidates first need to visit the official website-- ignou.ac.in

Select the desired online programme or ODL programme registration link

Click on the ‘Fresh Admissions’ link and generate the login credentials

Re-login and complete the registration process with the necessary details.

Upload the required documents and pay the admission fee.

Download the application form for further admission processing.

This year, IGNOU has repeatedly extended the application deadline for July admission 2022. The deadline for registering for the IGNOU December Term End Examination (TEE 2022) has also been extended by the institution to November 10. While the deadline for submitting TEE December 2022 assignments for online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes has been extended until November 30, 2022.