IGNOU December TEE 2022 assignment submission last date TODAY at ignou.ac.in- Check details here

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The IGNOU December TEE Exams 2022 are expected to conclude on January 9, 2023, details below.

IGNOU December TEE 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU Assignment submission's last date is today, November 30, 2022. Students who want to submit projects, reports, or other assignments should do so by tonight on the official website ignou.ac.in. The deadline for submitting IGNOU assignments had already been extended by IGNOU from October 31 to November 30, 2022. The assignment form can be downloaded from the official website, filled out, and sent to the appropriate regional center by students to turn in their IGNOU assignments. Candidates can submit their IGNOU assignments online using the Google Form or email address provided by their respective IGNOU RCs.

IGNOU December TEE 2022: Here’s how to submit the assignment

  • Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided to submit the assignments
  • A new page will open, enter your roll number and course details
  • Upload your project, assignment, report, etc. and submit it

The IGNOU December TEE Exams 2022 are anticipated to end on January 9, 2023. There will be two shifts for the exams: morning and evening. The morning session is scheduled to run from 10 AM to 1 PM, while the evening session is scheduled to take place from 2 PM to 5 PM.

