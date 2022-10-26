IGNOU December TEE 2022 tentative datesheet RELEASED at ignou.ac.in- Check revised dates and other details here
IGNOU December TEE 2022: As per the official date sheet, TEE will begin on December 2 and will end on January 5, 2023, scroll down for more details.
IGNOU December TEE 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU December TEE 2022 date sheet is revised. The tentative schedule was made public by IGNOU, on October 25, 2022. On the official website, ignou.ac.in, candidates who have registered for the December TEE can view the updated schedule. Candidates may fill up and submit the December TEE examination form 2022 from IGNOU within the allotted time frame by following the instructions on the form. The final day to submit a free online application for the December TEE 2022 is October 31, 2022. TEE will officially start on December 2 and end on January 5, 2023, according to the schedule. Two shifts will be held for the IGNOU December TEE exam: the first shift will run from 10 am to 1 pm, and the second shift will run from 2 pm to 5 pm. The schedule includes the dates for tests that will be held in each of the groups, which range from Group 1 to Group 6.
"The December 2022 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from 2nd December 2022 and conclude on 05/01/2023," reads the statement from the official website.
IGNOU TEE December Date Sheet 2022: Here’s how to check
- Go to the official website--ignou.ac.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, "Tentative Datesheet for December 2022 Term End Examination"
- IGNOU TEE Date sheet PDF would open
- Check your exam date via the course code
- Save the date sheet and download it for future references
IGNOU TEE December 2022; direct link here
Candidates who notice any inconsistencies in the schedule are encouraged to contact IGNOU at datesheet@ignou.ac.in.
