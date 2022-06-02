IGNOU Exam form 2022 released: Check ignou.ac.in to apply for June TEE

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the IGNOU 2022 examination form for June TEE on June 1. The candidates willing to take the term end examination (TEE) are required to fill and submit their examination form before June 25, through online mode. The IGNOU offers candidates an opportunity to take admission to various programmes in UG, PG and research level programmes, along with a variety of diplomas, certificates and vocational training.

The candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 each for theory and practical examinations. They need to pay IGNOU UG PG TEE June Exam Form 2022 fee through online mode using credit card, debit card or net banking.

The candidates interested to get admission to Indira Gandhi National Open University's programmes should follow the latest information given below.

- The IGNOU TEE online exam form for June 2022 is available from June 1.

- The last date to submit the IGNOU exam form 2022 is June 25, 2022.

- They need to pay Rs 200 as IGNOU 2022 application fees for exam form.

- The students who get delayed and failed to fill up the form till the last date will have to pay late fees of Rs 1100 till June 30.

- They can complete the IGNOU TEE exam form June 2022 online mode visiting the official website- exam.ignou.ac.in.

- The students should know that they will not be allowed to take the exam without filling the IGNOU exam form 2022.

Students should follow the steps given below to fill their the IGNOU Examination Form 2022

1- Visit the IGNOU's official website - ignou.ac.in.

2- Now click on "Online submission of examination form for June 2022 TEE".

3- Take your time to go through general instructions prior to submitting the online examination form.

4- Now click on the ‘Proceed to fill the online application form’.

5- Enter your programme code, enrollment number, and select your exam center region. Finally hit ‘submit.’