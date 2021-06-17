IGNOU extends December TEE 2020 re-evaluation form submission date, details here

New Delhi: As per the latest update, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-evaluation form’s submission date for the December term-end (TEE 2020) exam in the view of COVID-19 situation in the country.

IGNOU released an official statement that revealed that now the candidates can submit the re-evaluation form by June 30.

“It is a one-time measure for those students whose maximum 30 days submission time is over. This 30 days submission time is available for all those students whose results are being declared from June 2 onwards,” the official statement read.

Candidates need to note that those who are eligible for the re-evaluation can apply on the official website- ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply through the website is June 30.

The candidates who must note that the official information will be available on the University’s website.

Live TV