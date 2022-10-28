topStories
IGNOU July Admission 2022 application date extended till October 31 at ignou.ac.in- Check details here

IGNOU Admission 2022: Candidates applying for IGNOU admission 2022 will be required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee, scroll down for more information.

Oct 28, 2022

IGNOU Admission 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU July admission 2022 last date is extended and now the candidates can apply till October 31, 2022. The IGNOU has extended the deadline for both undergraduate and graduate applications. Candidates can apply on the official IGNOU admission website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in if they are interested in applying for admission via the online or ODL option. "Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 31st October 2022," reads a notification on the official website.

IGNOU July Admission 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Go to the IGNOU official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
  • On the appeared webpage, click on the new registration link (if not already registered) otherwise login
  • Login using your User name and password
  • Upon accessing the IGNOU Admission portal, check the application form
  • Now, fill in the IGNOU July session 2022 application form
  • Upload the asked documents and details
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Take a print out for further reference

Candidates must submit an application fee of Rs 250 in order to be considered for admission to IGNOU in 2022. The registration fee is non-refundable and must be paid at the time of acceptance along with the programme fee for the first semester or year.

 

