IGNOU TEE December 2022 Exam form last date extended till Nov 10 at ignou.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

IGNOU TEE December 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has officially changed the last date to fill the IGNOU TEE December 2022 Exam Form on the official website,ignou.ac.in. Candidates should be aware that the exam form submission deadline has been extended till November 10, 2022. The website states: "10 November 2022 at 23:59 PM (extended) is the last day to apply online for TEE DEC-2022 without a late charge." The December term-end exam is anticipated to start on December 2nd, 2022, and end on January 1st, 2023. A website with all the relevant instructions is presently open for students to submit their exam forms for the term-end exam in December 2022.

IGNOU TEE December 2022 Exam Form: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in

Then click on the link that reads, “Online Submission of Examination Form for December 2022 extended up to 10-Nov-2022 23:59 PM without late fee”

A new site will open click on the declaration box given below and proceed ahead for the registration

Register yourselves first and then fill out the application form

Pay the fees and submit the form

Download and keep a copy of the same

Candidates must pay Rs. 200 per course without a late fee and Rs. 1100 more with a late fee for the IGNOU TEE December Exam.