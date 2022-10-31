IGNOU TEE December exam 2022 last date to fill application form TODAY at ignou.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

IGNOU Exam TEE December 2022: The deadline for registration is quickly approaching, so applicants who haven't already registered for the IGNOU TEE in December 2022 should do so as soon as possible on ignou.ac.in. According to the schedule, registration opened on September 30, 2022, and it will close on October 31, 2022. According to the official notice, “The December 2022 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from 2nd December 2022 and conclude on 05/01/2023.The online link for submission of the examination form by the students for December 2022 Term-end Examination is now open along with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof. The students may submit online examination forms accordingly.”

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 200 for each course, including any lab or practical work. Candidates who submit their applications after October 31, 2022, will be assessed a late fee.

IGNOU Exam Form TEE December 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in

Then click on the IGNOU TEE December form

Register and fill out the form

Pay the fee

Submit, download and take a printout

The registration period for late fees starts on November 1, 2022, and the deadline for late fee applications is November 15, 2022. Candidates must also pay a late fee of Rs. 1100 in addition to the Rs. 200. Candidates are urged to carefully read the guidelines posted on the IGNOU TEE December 2022 website.