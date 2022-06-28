IICAN is a premier institute of learning dedicated to the beauty and wellness industry. It's a place of high quality extensive learning for both doctors & non-doctors in courses in various areas of cosmetology, trichology, aesthetics & nutrition. The Institute has earned laurels such as the ISO, IAF, IAO and many more. Its most recent accomplishment was established by being certified as a NATIONAL SKILL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (NSDC) and Skill India affiliated training institute.

The experts at IIACN believe in the philosophy of equipping their students with unlimited training & hands-on experience. They are further allowed to study at their own pace, so they are ready to overcome all the challenges in the process. The faculty at IICAN are industry experts with extensive experience & knowledge and focus on practical training for their learners. They are not only proficient practitioners but ardent forecasters who study the ongoing trends in the Wellness and Beauty industry and prepare their students to face all kinds of challenges. The industry, itself being a thriving industry in India, offers a variety of possibilities to create world class skills. IICAN achieves this by designing excellent courses, delivering them in a professional and job-oriented manner, keeping the courses affordable for everyone and generating opportunities for our students.

Looking at the current aesthetic trends of 2021, there are many non-invasive aesthetic treatments which have entered the beauty space. These procedures, being non-invasive in nature, have attained huge popularity in a wider range of people and are expanding more than ever before. These involve cosmetic procedures such as Botox, Body Sculpting, Lip Filler, Skin Tightening, and Medical Facials such as Micro needling. These treatments are cost-effective when compared to alternative surgery, need very little recovery time and involve much lower risk. One factor is, people want to look natural and healthy. Therefore, IICAN believes that aesthetic treatments will be done more frequently and the difference between regular health treatments and aesthetic treatments will reduce. People want to reduce the signs of aging and stay young as long as possible. Both women and men want to look more natural as they get older, and more and more people are choosing these enhancements. Instead of going under the knife for dramatic surgery, people are now seeking small subtle changes when it comes to problem areas. Another factor that has greatly influenced the popularity of these aesthetic treatments is social media. People want the best look on Facebook and Instagram (no filters!), but still get the most natural look possible.

“It's time to put behind the past and look forward to what the future has in store for us” is the philosophy IICAN experts stand by and Just like past years, I2CAN is releasing their predictions and trends for the upcoming year. They are confident that there will be an exciting year for the aesthetics industry in India, as we move past the pandemic and get our lives back on track. As non-invasive treatments increase in popularity, the demand for aesthetic treatment is growing rapidly to improve the physical appearance and treatment of skin disorders. Non-invasive aesthetic procedures will continue to gain more popularity in 2022.” With its expertise and knowledge, IICAN is all geared up to set its impact in the beauty and wellness industry.

Some of its top featured courses are -

Post Graduate Diploma In Clinical Cosmetology (PGDCC)

Post Graduate Diploma In Clinical Diet (DCD)

Diploma InScientefic Weight Management (DSWM)

Certificate In Botox and Fillers (CBF)

Certificate In Hair Transplantation (CHT)

Certificate in Aesthetic Gynaeology (CAE)

Certificate in Microblading and Micropigmentation (CMM)

Certificate In BB Glow (CBGF)

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.