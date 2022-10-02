IIFT MBA 2023: NTA begins registration at iift.nta.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

IIFT 2023: National Testing Agency, NTA, has activated the registration link IIFT MBA 2023 on iift.nta.nic.in. Registration opened on September 30 and the application deadline is November 14, 2022. Candidates may apply online for the MBA (International Business) Program at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), class 2023–25. The actions listed below must be followed in order for them to register on iift.nta.nic.in.

NTA plans to open the application rectification window once the registration window closes in November. Between November 16 and November 20, 2022, applicants who want to modify their application may do so. The date of admit card release has not yet been made public.

IIFT MBA 2023: Here’s how to apply online

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of IIFT at iift.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on IIFT MBA 2023 registration link

Then candidates will have to enter the details to get the registration credentials

Candidates will then have to enter the login details

Fill in the application form, pay the fee and submit the form

Take its print out for future reference

Candidates are advised to download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The exam must be taken by eligible applicants on December 18, 2022. It will be given in one shift from 10 am to 12 pm. The release date for the admit cards has not yet been confirmed, as was already reported. However, it won't be made available until the application correction window closes.



