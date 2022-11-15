topStoriesenglish
IIFT MBA 2023 registration date extended till November 24 at iift.nta.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

IIFT MBA 2023: The IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25 application correction window will be opened from November 26 to 30. Candidates who want to make corrections or modify the details in their application form can do so on the website- iift.nta.nic.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau

IIFT MBA 2023: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2023 registration date has been extended, the candidates can now apply online on the official website- iift.nta.nic.in till November 24. It was previously planned for the IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25 application procedure to end on November 14. The application cost can be paid online until November 24 at 11:50 PM. The IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25 application correction window will be open from November 26 to 30. The website iift.nta.nic.in allows applicants to edit or change the information in their application form. The IIFT MBA application procedure was already launched by NTA on September 30. The application cost is Rs 2,500 for candidates in the General, General-EWS, or OBC-NCL categories and Rs 1,250 for those in the SC, ST, PwD, and third-gender categories. For foreign nationals, the application fee is Rs. 15,000.

"Pursuant to requests received from aspirants and to ensure larger participation by candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for the submission of Online Application Forms in respect of the entrance exam for admission to MBA(IB) 2023-25 of IIFT," the notification mentioned.

IIFT MBA 2023: Here’s how to apply 

  • Visit the official website- iift.nta.nic.in
  • Click on IIFT MBA 2023-25 application process link
  • Enter your details and upload relevant documents
  • Pay the category-wise application fee
  • Click on submit
  • Download IIFT MBA 2023-25 application form, and take a printout for further reference.

The IIFT (MBA) exam will take place on December 18, 2022. The 120-minute (2-hour) online computer-based test (CBT) will take place from 10 am to 12 pm. Candidates can visit the website iift.nta.nic.in for more information about the IIFT MBA 2023-25 test.

