IIFT MBA 2023: Registration last date to apply TOMORROW at iift.nta.nic.in- Check details here

IIFT MBA 2023: National Testing Agency will close IIFT 2023 registration window on November 24, 2022. Candidates who are interested and qualified can submit an online application through the NTA IIFT's official website, iift.nta.nic.in. The IIFT registration deadline, originally set for November 14, was later extended. The IIFT MBA 2023–25 application correction window will be open from November 26–30. The date of the computer-based Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA admission exam, also known as the IIFT exam, is December 18, 2022. The IIFT 2023 examination will last 120 minutes. The IIFT MBA test is predicted to draw 80,000 applicants in 2023.

IIFT MBA 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates IIFT registration's last date November 24, 2022 IIFT 2023 application form correction window November 26 to 30, 2022 IIFT 2023 admit card date To be announced IIFT exam date December 18, 2022

IIFT MBA 2023: Here’s how to apply

Step 1- Visit the IIFT NTA official site- iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the “Apply for IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25 (Only for Indian Candidates)” Step 3- Fill out the personal and other academic details in IIFT registration form 2023 Step 4- Upload all the required documents such as the photograph and signature.

Step 5- Fill the preferred IIFT exam centre 2023.

Step 6- Pay the IIFT form fee in online mode.

Step 7- Once all the details are submitted successfully, candidates will get a confirmation mail on their registered email ID.

Step 8- Download and take a print out of the confirmation mail for future reference.

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree with a minimum grade point average of 50% (45% for SC, ST, or PwD). Graduate students in their last year may also apply for IIFT 2023.