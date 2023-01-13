IIM CAP 2023 registration begins TODAY at cap2023.iimu.ac.in- Steps to apply here

IIM CAP 2023: Indian Institute of Management, IIM CAP 2023 registration has begun today at the official website. Candidates who have taken the CAT Exam can now apply for the IIM Common Admission Process, CAP 2023, at cap2023.iimu.ac.in. The deadline for submitting the IIM Admission form has yet to be declared. IIM Udaipur is hosting the IIM CAP process this year. Candidates who pass the CAT Exam must also take a Written Ability Test and a Personal Interview as part of the IIM CAP procedure. However, the Written Ability Test will not be held this year at IIM Udaipur. Only the Personal Interview would be required of candidates.

IIM CAP 2023 Registrations: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – cap2023.iimu.ac.in

Login using your CAT ID and Password or register by entering your CAT ID, Email ID, and Date of Birth

Login and fill in the form

Upload all documents required and pay the application fees, if any

Submit the form and download it for future references

Take a printout, if needed.

Candidates must also remember to upload all necessary papers, including the CAT 2022 result, scorecard, Class 10th and 12th marksheets, Graduation certificate, degree, and a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhar card, passport, or other government-issued ID.