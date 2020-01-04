IIM CAT 2019 results declared; check iimcat.ac.in for percentile and scorecard

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) declared the results of the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2019 on its official website - iimcat.ac.in. - on Saturday. The CAT result 2019 was earlier scheduled to be announced around 5 pm on January 4, 2020, but it has been made available on the official website.

IIM Kozhikode announced on Twitter that the CAT 2019 results has been declared and the candidates can now download their official CAT 2019 scorecards by logging into the CAT 2019 website (http://iimcat.ac.in).

The wait is finally over.#CAT2019 results have been declared today! Candidates can now download their official CAT 2019 scorecards by logging into the CAT 2019 website (https://t.co/WiKO2chCBT). #IIMK #IIMs #CAT2019result #Breaking — IIM Kozhikode (@IIMKozhikode) January 4, 2020

About 209,926 candidates had appeared for the prestigious exam, which was conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India.

CAT exam was held on November 24, 2019, a Sunday.

Live TV

CAT 2019 Result: Here's how to check

Step one: Go to the official CAT 2019 website.

Step two: Click on the login link.

Step three: Enter your login id and password.

Step four: After logging in click on the tab for the scorecard.

Step five: Download the scorecard.

CAT 2019 scorecard will have the following details: Sectional scaled score; Sectional percentile score; Overall scaled score; Overall percentile score.

The Overall Scaled Score is the sum of the scaled scores of the candidate in the three sections. Percentile refers to the percentage of candidates who receive a scaled score less than or equal to the scaled score obtained by the candidate.