IIM CAT 2022: Last day to raise objection on Answer key till Dec 4 at iimcat.ac.in- Check time and steps here

CAT 2022: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has released the answer key for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 today, December 1. The response sheet, objector form, and answer key are all available for review and download by candidates on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. For admission to various management programmes at IIMs, CAT 2022 was held in a computer-based mode on November 27. Out of the 2.55 lakh eligible candidates who had registered for the exam, about 2.22 lakh individuals showed up. Candidates may object to the published answer key up until 5:00 PM on December 4 if they have any. The second week of January 2022 is anticipated to see the release of the CAT 2022 results.

“The Candidate Response tab and Objection Form tab for CAT 2022 will be active from 11.00 AM on 1st December 2022 till 5:00 PM on 04th December 2022. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration,” reads the notice.

CAT Answer Key 2022: How to raise objection

Step 1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on 'Candidate Login' link

Step 3. Enter your 'User ID' and 'Password' to access the answer key

Step 4. Submit the objections, if any, and pay the objection fee

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the confirmation for future reference

The IIM CAT exam took place on November 27.The CAT results will most likely be released within the second week of January 2023.