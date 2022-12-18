topStoriesenglish
IIM CAT 2022: Result to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at iimcat.ac.in- Check date, time, steps to download scorecard

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) released the answer key for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 on December 1, scroll down for the steps to download result.

CAT 2022 Result: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 was conducted by IIM Bangalore on November 27 and according to the reports the results will be out on 28 Dec. Once released, candidates can check the results at the official website – iimcat.ac.in. The answer key has already been released. This year, the cut off percentile could be 95 or above. The IIM Bangalore will prepare the CAT score card on the basis of normalisation process to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions.

CAT Exam Result 2022: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT, that is, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the CAT result 2022 link titled- ‘CAT Result 2022 Tab’ and enter your CAT user ID and password to log in

Step 3: Next, click on the ‘IIM CAT Score Card’ tab

Step 4: CAT result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the CAT result 2022 and keep it for future reference

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) released the answer key for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 on December 1. CAT 2022 was held in a computer-based mode on November 27. Out of the 2.55 lakh eligible candidates who had registered for the exam, about 2.22 lakh individuals showed up. 

 

