IIM Indore's highest package for Post Graduate Programme touches Rs 89.25 lakh

The highest package at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore final placements 2019 touched a whopping Rs 89.25 lakh per annum (LPA). The institute, however, did not disclose which company or in which domain was this offer made.

IIM Indore final batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) comprised of 607 students – the largest graduating batch across all IIMs, all of whom were successfully placed, said a release from the institute.

More than 200 recruiters, including 57 first time recruiters, participated in the placement process.

The average package stood a Rs 20.79 LPA. The average CTC offered to the IPM students rose to Rs 17.01 LPA.

“The highest offer on campus stood at Rs 89.25 LPA, an increase of 41% from the previous year. The highest domestic offer on campus also increased by 23% to Rs 40.5 LPA. The average CTC for the top 50 offers stood at Rs 30.04 LPA and at Rs 28.47 LPA for the top 100 which affirms the faith that recruiters have in IIM Indore. The median salary for the graduating batch rose significantly to Rs 19.4 LPA,” said IIM Indore.

Finance, Consulting and Sales and Marketing remained the most preferred domains this year.

Top recruiters in Finance domain included Aditya Birla Capital, Axis Bank, Barclays, Bank of America Continuum, Credit Suisse, CRISIL, Deutsche Bank, DHFL Pramerica, Edelweiss, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, HDFC, HSBC, ICICI, India Ratings, IndusInd Bank, Indus Valley Partners, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Kotak Mahindra, Philips, Royal Bank of Scotland, State Street Corporation, Syngenta and Yes Bank. Twenty-six per cent of the graduating batch opted for this domain.

Consulting too remained a sought after domain with 27% of the batch opting for consulting and

strategy roles. Major recruiters include Avalon Consulting, Bain Capability Centre, Boston Consulting Group, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deloitte USI, Ernst & Young, Everest Group, i3 Consulting, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Infosys Management Consulting, IQVIA, PwC India, PwC US Management Consulting, SKP Consulting, Synergy Consulting, Thoucentric Consulting, UnitedHealth Group and Vector Consulting.

In Sales and Marketing domain, top recruiters were Aditya Birla, Fashion Retail Limited, Asian Paints, Britannia, Cipla, Crompton Greaves, Dabur, Dalmia Bharat Group, Dolcera, Eli Lilly, GroupM, GSK Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Jubilant Foodworks, Kent RO Systems, L’Oreal, Maruti Suzuki, Panasonic, Piramal Group, PUMA, Radio Mirchi, Raymond, Royal Enfield, Shemaroo Entertainment, Tata International, Tata Power, Tata Steel, UB Group, Unimoni and Whirlpool which offered coveted roles to 22% of the batch.

Recruiters like Airtel, Amazon, American Express, GMR Group, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Group, MakeMyTrip, PayTM, Rebel Foods, Reliance Industries, Rural Electrification Corporation, Suzlon Energy, Tata Communications and Trident Group hiring for their leadership programmes and General Management roles. Capgemini also opened up its ELITE program for the first time

at IIM Indore.

Recruiters in the IT/ Analytics domain include Accenture Technologies, Axtria, Capgemini, FIS Global, Google, HCL, Hexaware, HP, IBM, Intel, Infosys BPM, L&T Technology, Mahindra Comviva, MAQ Software, Tata Consultancy Services, Tredence Analytics and Wipro. Hindustan Unilever and General Electric continued to recruit for their sought-after IT

leadership programmes.

Major recruiters like Aditya Birla Retail, Cipla, Essel Group, Godrej & Boyce, ICICI Bank, Jaguar Land Rover, L&T, Prataap Snacks, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Vishal Mega Mart, Whirlpool and Willis Towers Watson offered roles in the HR and Operations domain.