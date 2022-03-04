IIM Rohtak-Tajik University Conference: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra explains how young minds are radicalised

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak and Tajik National University are jointly organising the International Conference on 'Framework of Engagement: Afghanistan in Focus of Central and South Asian Nations' on 4th and 5th March 2022. Speaking on 'De-radicalisation and peace', Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of Essel Group, Dr Subhash Chandra shared his views on radicalisation of young minds on the first day of the conference.

Dr. Subhash Chandra talked about how radicalisation begins and how philosophical and psychological conditioning of the young mind takes place. The Chairman of the Essel Group also explained how radicalisation is a step towards converting youth to take up arms and engage in violence. Dr. Chandra said that on hearing the President of Tajikistan, he remembered Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Besides Dr. Subhash Chandra, MP and former External Affairs Minister MJ Akbar was also present in the conference. MJ Akbar also shared points of view.

1. I have seen women of Afghanistan coming from backward classes into the mainstream.

2. US and NATO forces left Afghanistan and now we need to differentiate between Ukraine and Kabul. President Rahman is known as the father of independence in Tajikistan, but he has also been the guardian of security in the state.

3. When we think of 9/11, it started with an attack on a tower, but it started when the Talibani armed forces took over Afghanistan. Menjasar Bhutto said Taliban is my child. World War I led to World War II. The Second World War emerged as the Cold War and the Cold War gave rise to terrorism. We are facing problems due to unresolved issues of past.

4. Freedom is a responsibility, not a luxury. After the US army left Afghanistan, a message went out to the world that the US was not ready to stand with anyone, and then the Ukraine crisis started. NATO and the US will not stand up for them. Now this is a concrete message.

5. Freedom is also important for Ukraine and Afghanistan. See, when I came here for the first time in 1985, Dushanbe was a village but now it is a developed city of a developed country, see the effect of independence. Japan and Germany will lead in the future. Germany was militarised in World War II, but today both Germany and Japan are liberal democracies.

6. The new world order is going to demand equality for all nations. India and Tajikistan can cooperate to make the world safe and peaceful.

7. Today there is a balance of power in India. We need balance, not just balance of power. Balance in all areas.

8. The sunset in Afghanistan has begun, but the story is not over. You will again see the bright future of Afghanistan.

