IIMC to hold entrance exams on August 29, check details here

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Mass Communication opened the online application process for the academic session 2021-22 to various PG Diploma Courses on Tuesday (July 20). The last date for online application form submission is August 9, 2021.

The entrance tests for all Journalism courses will be held on August 29 and the result will be announced on September 10.

Interested candidates can find the online application form and IIMC Bulletin for admissions on www.iimc.nta.ac.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will organize Entrance Test for admissions in IIMC. The entrance test will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) at different test centres in 25 cities around the country. All details about this Entrance Test are available in IIMC Admission Prospectus and Instruction Sheet which may be accessed on IIMC official website www.iimc.gov.in.

Apply for more than one course

Candidates can apply for more than one course and for both tests. But they must indicate their preference, serial wise in their online application form and pay fee for each course.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for admissions in IIMC. Students who have appeared/are appearing for Final year/semester examination of their Bachelor’s Degree are also eligible to apply. If selected, their admission will be subject to their producing at least a Provisional marks-sheet/Certificate in original from their college/university latest by September 30, 2021, (extendable in genuine cases after ascertaining the reasons). On completion of the course, the Diploma will be awarded only if the Original Degree Certificate is produced for verification at IIMC’s office.

Age Limit

For General Category, candidates should be born on or after August 1, 1996 (Maximum 25 years as on August 1, 2021). For SC/ST/Differently abled candidates, the date of birth should be 1.8.1991 or later (maximum 30 years as on 1st August, 2021). For OBC category, date of birth should be 1.8.1993 or later (28 years as on 1st August 2021).

Application Fee Payment Procedure

The Application fee is Rs 1,000 for each course for General Category and Rs.750 for each course for OBC/SC/ST/Differently-abled/EWS category. Depending on the number of courses that one is applying for, a commensurate amount of application fee should be paid through the payment gateway.

Exam Result

The result of the entrance test will be released on the IIMC website on September 10. This year the session will start from the last week of September.

Live TV