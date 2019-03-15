हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IIMCAA Alumni Meet Connections 2019 held in Lucknow, Chandigarh

The IIMC Alumni Association's annual alumni event Connections 2019 was organised in Lucknow and Chandigarh.

New Delhi: The annual meet connection of Uttar Pradesh chapter of Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) was organised in Lucknow whereas the annual meet connections of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir chapters were held in Chandigarh. 

After the inaugural event on February 17th, at the IIMC Delhi headquarters, Connections 2019 spanning across 20 cities in and outside India, will put curtains down on April 13th in Dhaka at the Bangladesh Chapter meet of the association. 

The IIMCAA annual alumni event Connections 2019 have so far been organised in Mumbai, Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal on March 2nd and 3rd respectively. 

The Lucknow chapter meet was chaired by Santosh Valmiki and was attended by Bhai Shally, Kamlesh Rathore, Tarun Nishant, Pankaj Singh, Smriti Sinha, Sushil Chandra Tiwari, Amit Kanaujia, Priyanka Singh, Ranvir Singh, Harendra Yadav among others. 

Two new initiatives of IIMCAA were welcomed at the meet - IIMCAA Medical Assistance Fund and IIMCAA Scholarships for needy students. The Uttar Pradesh chapter also announced to start a blood bank group of the alumni, which would be set up in Lucknow and adjoining cities, which will be used to help each other at the time of need.

The Chandigarh meet was chaired by senior treasurer Umesh Gharera. Addressing the meet, IIMCAA president Prasad Sanyal informed the gathering about new initiatives - IIMCAA Medical Assistance Fund and IIMCAA Scholarships. 

General Secretary Harshendra Singh Vardhan appealed the students for active participation and asked them to stay connected with the alumni.

The meet was also addressed by Sukhdeep Kaur, Ritesh Verma, CC member Atul Gupta, Ajit Gupta, Jasim-ul-Haq, former treasurer Diksha Saxena, Reliance Jiao's Tarun Goswami and Pratibha Sharma.

