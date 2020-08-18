हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Institute of Science

IISc Bengaluru student's death by suicide saddens premier institute

IISc has issued a statement on Wednesday to expresses condolences to the family and friends of the student.

IISc Bengaluru student&#039;s death by suicide saddens premier institute
Image courtesy: Facebook/IISc

New Delhi: The death of a student in Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has shocked the premier institute, which issued a statement on Wednesday (August 18) to expresses condolences to the family and friends of the student.

The IISc said, "We are deeply saddened to report the death of a student in IISc by suicide. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the student, who was pursuing an MTech degree at the Department of Computational and Data Sciences."

"The mental wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff is of serious concern to us and we have provided facilities and wellness resources which include 24x7 emergency call service for anyone needing to talk to a mental health professional, 24 x 7 online counselling and support, one-on-one counselling with counsellors and psychiatrists on campus, and other Resources and links hosted by IISc's Wellness Centre," it added.

Indian Institute of ScienceIISc BengaluruMTechComputational and Data Sciences
