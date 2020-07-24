IISc extends last date for filling online application for Bachelor of Science (Research) Programme till August 6

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru on Friday extended the last date for filling the online application form for Bachelor of Science (Research) Programme till August 6. The website will close at 11.59 pm on August 6.

The tentative date of the start of the next academic semester will be in September. However, the actual start date of the semester and the actual date of admission will be informed to the candidates on the website.

The candidates who have been offered admission to Master of Technology, Master of Design, Master of Management need to pay all the fees as prescribed in the admission offer letter. However, if some candidates are unable to pay the hostel fees immediately, they could pay the same later but before the actual date of admission.

The admission to the Integrated PhD programs of the Indian Institute of Science in the Biology and Physics program will be made on the basis of National qualifying examinations such as JAM, JEST and academic record of the applicant. The admission to Integrated PhD programs in Chemistry and Mathematics will be made through online interviews for which interview call letters have been sent.

Applicants to the research programs (Excluding ERP programme) in different departments of the Indian Institute of Science may please note that all departments would be conducting online video interviews except the following departments/programs.

* Physics (PhD)

* Centre for High Energy Physics (PhD)

* Astronomy and Astrophysics program (PhD)

* Physical Sciences (Integrated PhD)

* Biological Sciences (Integrated PhD)

Shortlisted applicants in different departments can download interview letter by logging onto IISc applicant Admission Portal. The Admission offer letters to the selected candidates will be made available on the IISc applicant admission portal (tentatively by August 5, 2020).