IIT-BHU Gangrape Case: 3 Accused Arrested After Two Months; Akhilesh Yadav Says Culprits Belong to BJP

Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav today slammed the BJP government accusing it of protecting the rapists. In a post on 'X', Yadav said that the police arrested the accused only due to pressure from the public. He said that BJP is playing with 'Nari Samman'.

"These are the new crop of BJP workers who are growing and roaming openly under the patronage of senior BJP leaders, whose search was going on under the 'so-called zero-tolerance government', but under the pressure of solid evidence and growing anger among the public, the BJP government finally arrested these criminals. These are the same BJP members who had crossed all limits of indecency with a BHU student," said Yadav.

ये हैं भाजपा के दिग्गज नेताओं की छत्रछाया में सरेआम पनपते और घूमते भाजपाइयों की वो नयी फसल, जिनकी ‘तथाकथित ज़ीरो टॉलरेंस सरकार’ में दिखावटी तलाश जारी थी लेकिन पुख़्ता सबूतों और जनता के बीच बढ़ते गुस्से के दबाव में भाजपा सरकार को आख़िरकार इन दुष्कर्मियों को गिरफ़्तार करना ही… pic.twitter.com/VgVJFZBPUO — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 31, 2023

He further said, "Every woman across the country is seeing how BJP is playing arbitrarily with women's dignity and is protecting those accused of atrocities, harassment and rape. Women will not give even a single vote to BJP in the upcoming elections. Women will be the reason for BJP's defeat. The truth of BJP is in front of the public today."

Earlier today, the Varanasi police arrested the three accused two months after the incident. According to the in-charge of Lanka police station Shivakant Mishra, the accused have been identified as Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan and Saksham Patel.

The alleged incident of rape took place on November 1 when the complainant had gone out of her hostel with a friend when three men on a motorcycle forcibly took her to a corner. The complainant said that the accused allegedly stripped her, made a video, took photos and let her go after about 15 minutes. An FIR has already been registered in the matter. (With Agency Inputs)