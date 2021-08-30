IIT GATE 2022 registration process begins today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will begin the online application submission process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 today (August 30, 2021). Only those candidates can apply who hold a graduation or postgraduation degree.

The applicants can submit their application at the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. To register the applicants will have to register at the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

The candidates need to note that the last date to register for GATE 2022 is September 24, 2021. GATE 2022 will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022.

IIT GATE 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT GATE 2022- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘GATE 2022 Registration’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Fill the registration form with correct details in the new page and click on 'submit'

Step 5: Make the registration fee payment and download the receipt for future use

The candidates must note that the scores of GATE are considered valid for 3 years. IITs conduct GATE every year for admission into Master’s and doctoral programmes.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, IIT Kharagpur has stated that the dates, even though announced, can be changed anytime. The statement issued by the institute reads, “In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control.”

