NewsIndia
IIT GUWAHATI

IIT Guwahati student ends his life due to 'mental pressure', says police

The 20-year-old student was pursuing B Tech in computer science and engineering at IIT Guwahati.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 01:15 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

IIT Guwahati student ends his life due to 'mental pressure', says police

Guwahati: A 20-year-old student, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, police said on Monday. The student, identified as Gudla Mahesh Sai Raj, was a fifth-semester B Tech student in computer science and engineering and is alleged to have committed suicide on Sunday due to "mental pressure", police said.

Investigations are on to ascertain the exact cause of the death, an official of the Amingaon police station said.
The body has been sent for postmortem and will be handed to the family after that.

IITG in a statement claimed the body of a young man was found in one of the hostel buildings and has been "identified as a former student of the institute".

According to an IIT source, the student was terminated from his course due to "poor academic performance".
The institute has informed the family and they have reached the campus, the statement said, adding that IIT Guwahati expresses its deepest condolences to the family at this time of profound grief.

"We will cooperate with the police investigation and will also commission an internal investigation on this matter", the statement added.

Live Tv

IIT GuwahatiSuicideIIT student suicideMental pressure

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk