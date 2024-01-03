trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2705852
NewsIndia
IIT GUWAHATI GIRL DEATH

IIT-Guwahati Student From Telangana Found Dead In Hotel After New Year Party

The deceased, who hailed from Telangana, and three of her batchmates came to Guwahati, which is about 25 kilometres from the institute, on December 31 evening to celebrate the New Year. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 06:37 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IIT-Guwahati Student From Telangana Found Dead In Hotel After New Year Party

New Delhi: A fourth-year female student of Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati was found dead in a hotel here, a police officer said on Tuesday. The deceased, who hailed from Telangana, and three of her batchmates came to Guwahati, which is about 25 kilometres from the institute, on December 31 evening to celebrate the New Year. "They had booked two rooms in a hotel through online mode. Post midnight, they reached the hotel for check-in. According to the hotel staff, they were inebriated. We are investigating that part," the officer added.

The next morning, the girl was found unconscious in the washroom by her friend, who was staying in the same room. She was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital where doctors pronounced her as brought dead. "We have launched our investigation and are interrogating all her friends. Other people are also being questioned," the officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Aishwarya Pulluri, a B.Tech fourth-year student in the Electronics and Communications department. Besides her, another female and two male students had checked-in in the hotel. Meanwhile, IIT-Guwahati issued a statement expressing condolences to the family of the student.

"It is with deep regret that IIT Guwahati shares the unfortunate news of the death of a student outside the campus on 31st December 2023. The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident," it added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar's direct attack on China-Pak-Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Why are truck drivers afraid of 'hit and run' law?
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes
DNA Video
DNA: Tourists turn hill station into 'garbage dump'
DNA Video
DNA: ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission
DNA Video
DNA: Drivers stage protests over new law on hit and run cases
DNA Video
DNA: 'Congress Formula' of seat sharing in I.N.D.I.A
DNA Video
DNA: World politics will change in 2024!