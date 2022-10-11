NewsIndia
IIT JAM 2023

IIT JAM 2023: Last date to apply TODAY at jam.iitg.ac.in- Direct link here

IIT JAM 2023 registration will end today, October 11, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site or direct link, check details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

IIT JAM 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati will close down the registration process for IIT JAM 2023 on October 11, 2022. The registration process began on September 7, 2022. Candidates who have not yet submitted an application for the Joint Admission Test for Masters may do so online at jam.iitg.ac.in, which is IIT JAM's official website.

The exam will be held on February 12, 2023, and the Institute will release the admit card on January 10, 2023. Announcing the outcome is scheduled for March 22, 2023. Candidates may show up for ONE or TWO exam papers.

IIT JAM 2023: Here’s how to register

  • Visit the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the JAM 2023 Application Portal
  • Register and proceed with the application Upload all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

IIT JAM 2023; direct link here

The application cost is Rs. 900 for one exam paper and Rs. 1250 for two for applicants who are female (all categories), SC, ST, and PwD*. The application price is 1800 for everyone else, and the cost for the two exam papers is 2500.

